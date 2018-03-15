Olivia Munn Says She’ll Never Fly United After Dead Dog Tragedy

Olivia Munn threw her support behind the United Airlines boycott, telling TMZ reporters that she never plans to fly on the airline again.

“I’ll never fly United,” Munn said on the subject. “I mean, if they can’t take care of all their passengers and the animals, I mean, I don’t think anyone should fly them.” The reporter asked if Munn beleived the airline would learn its lesson from a “big punitive measure” like the boycott.

“I just don’t think that we should fly United anymore.” The reporter also asked Munn if she had a measure for dog’s owners following the tragedy. “I feel so bad for them,” she said.

The actress was responding to this week’s news that a flight attendant forced a mother with two young children to stow her puppy in the overhead bin. The dog was unresponsive at the end of the three and a half hour long flight, and after a few attempts to resuscitate it, the mother said that the little Frenchie was dead.

The airline now has now said that the flight attendant made a mistake because they could not understand the plaintive mother, according to a report by The New York Post. The company accepted responsibility for the death, as “as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin,” however there’s no word on whether the flight attendant has been punished in anyway.

“We have learned that the customer did tell the flight attendant that there was a dog in the carrier,” the airline said Wednesday. “However, our flight attendant did not hear or understand her, and did not knowingly place the dog in the overhead bin.”

“As we stated, we take full responsibility and are deeply sorry for this tragic accident,” United added. “We remain in contact with the family to express our condolences and offer support.”

The story went viral after the passenger behind the young family, June Lara, posted about it on facebook, including a full narrative and a picture of the dog after the flight.

“They INSISTED that the puppy be locked up for three hours without any kind of airflow,” Lara wrote. “They assured the safety of the family’s pet so wearily, the mother agreed.”

Lara said the puppy, named Tokito, was unresponsive after the three-hour flight.

“I held her baby as the mother attempted to resuscitate their 10 month old puppy. I cried with them three minutes later as she sobbed over his lifeless body. My heart broke with theirs as I realized he was gone,” Lara wrote.

“United Airlines does not care about the safety of their furry travelers. This poor family paid $125 for their pet to be murdered in front of them. There is no excuse for the pain this family is suffering. Today, I boarded my last United Airlines flight,” Lara added.