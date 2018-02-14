Olivia Culpo Poses Nude for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and Danny Amendola Envy Ensues

Former Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo posed nude for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and now everyone is envious of Danny Amendola.

The model appears in black and white photos that show her both kneeling with her hands on the floor, and standing up from behind.

While the photo of Culpo on the floor strategically hides anything overly NSFW, the second photo is full on shot of her bare backside.

Culpo has been dating Amendola, a wide-receiver for the New England Patriots since 2016.

In addition to her modeling accomplishments, Culpo has also tried her hand at acting, having been in multiple music videos, a brief appearance in the 2014 film The Other Woman, and the recent indie-film American Satan.

In addition to Culpo’s feature, it was recently announced that Danielle Herrington landed the coveted cover of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sports Illustrated invited Herrington to their offices for a “virtual reality shoot,” but when she got there they revealed that she had been chosen for the coveted cover.

Not only was she surprised by the announcement, but Sports Illustrated had also brought in former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Tyra Banks to tell her.

A native of Compton, California, Herrington only started modeling in 2017. Her first ever professional shoot took place in Fiji that same year. “I remember being told I was going to live in New York,” Herrington said. “Six months later, I’m a Swimsuit model.”

“I can’t even believe I’m saying this. I am the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model,” the 24-year-old added. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it. I’m emotional, but I just want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me. I put in so much work for this and I’m feeling very accomplished, happy and excited.”

“Last year, Danielle was a rookie, and yet already an exemplary model,” said MJ Day, the SI Swimsuit Editor. “She’s an extra hard worker and a natural brand ambassador. All those things separately don’t guarantee a cover, though. Danielle was a shy girl, who went from taking her first photos last year to showing up this year a completely different person. All the good things about her seemed to be magnified.”

“She owned every single second of her shoot. She had an enthusiasm and effervescence about her — I felt like I was meeting her for the first time. Last year she showed up never expecting to be there; this year she showed up completely claiming her place and status as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model,” Day added.