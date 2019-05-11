‘Oldest Human’ Dies at 146 Years Old

An Indonesian man who claimed to be 146 years old when he passed away may have been the longest-living person in recorded history.

Would have loved to have heard his stories in the barbershop…. https://t.co/6DvP8d9MDf — Blxck Spxrrow (@MEM_RA_TIAMAGHN) May 11, 2019

A man by the name of Sodimedjo, also known as Mbah Ghoto or Grandpa Ghoto to his neighbors, passed away at his home in Central Java, Indonesia in May of 2017, according to a report by the BBC. Ghoto claimed to be 146 years old, and his story seems to add up, making him the oldest living human in recorded history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ghoto presented papers saying that he was born in December of 1870. However, Indonesia’s method of recording births only began in 1900, so his documentation was difficult to verify. However, officials spoke with the BBC, saying that they were able to cross-reference some of his documents and conduct interviews with Ghoto, and it appeared he had the dates right.

Ghoto was known as a great storyteller in his village, where he lived among family. Locals would listen to him speak about previous wars against Japan and Duch colonizers. He reportedly outlived four wives and all of his children, as well as his 10 siblings.

Ghoto told the BBC that he had “a long life because I have people that love me looking after me.” He was reportedly a heavy smoker right up until the end of his life. Photos from the outlet showed him walking with the assistance of a small staff.

Ghoto was hospitalized in April of 2017 due to unspecified health complications. After six days in the hospital, he reportedly checked himself out, insisting that he had to go home. He passed away a short while later.

“Since he came back from the hospital, he only ate spoonfuls of porridge and drank very little,” said his grandson, Suyanto. “It only lasted a couple of days. From that moment on to his death, he refused to eat and drink.”

Ghoto was buried in a cemetery plot he already owned, and his grave was affixed with a tombstone he had purchased years before. It sat by the side of his house until his passing. He was revered as a local hero in his village.

Ghoto’s age still has yet to be independently verified, although so far his story has not been completely discounted. If a third party can confirm Ghoto’s long lifespan, he will far outstrip the current world record-holder, Jeanne Calment, a French woman who was confirmed to be 122 at the time of her death.