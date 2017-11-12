26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced After She Admits to Marrying Her Own Mother

A 26-year-old Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to 10 years probation after pleading guilty to incest, PEOPLE reports.

Misty Velvet Dawn Spann pled guilty and admitted she married her biological mother last year, 44-year-old Patricia Ann Spann.

Two year’s of Misty’s deferred sentence of 10 years has to be under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. She also has to undergo counseling.

Patricia was also charged with incest and is set to appear in court early next year. She was also once married to her son, who had the marriage annulled after claiming incest. She’s pleading not guilty.

The mother and daughter were both arrested in September of last year, after police discovered the two were legally married.

Patricia said she had lost custody of their three children when they were er, but she reconnected with them in 2014. When she and Misty reunited, Patricia allegedly said they “hit it off.”

She allegedly “looked into” marrying her daughter and wrongly determined that marrying her wouldn’t violate the law because her name wasn’t on an amended birth certificate that was created when she lost custody of her children.

Patricia is named as Patricia Ann Clayton on their marriage license application.

Incest in the state of Oklahoma is a felony punishable up to 10 years in prison.

The marriage was annulled Oct. 12, six weeks after Misty filed for an annulment “by reason of illegality and fraud.”

Patricia’s third child, Cody Spann, told PEOPLE before that his mother is an alleged “predator” who “forced” his brother and sister to marry her, threatening to kill them if they didn’t agree.

“I think she’s just a sick, twisted individual that has something messed up in her head,” Cody said. “Why would you want to be with one of your own kids? Patricia’s a very disgusting and horrible person.”

The 25-year-old went on to say that Patricia reentered their lives in 2007 or 2008, claiming to be a friend rather than their mother. Cody said that all of them spent some time in Texas where Patricia and his brother, Jody, became close. The two eventually married, but when the family returned to Oklahoma, everyone discovered they were related.

“My grandmother looked at my brother and told him that was his mom,” Cody said. “My brother…said that he wanted to get away from her – that was not what he wanted. And she threatened to kill him. She threatened to poison him.”

After that marriage was annulled, Patricia set her sights on Misty, allegedly threatening her with poisoning and kidnapping if she refused.