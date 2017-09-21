Parents of Slain Ohio State Student Speak out After Murder-Suicide

Early on Sunday morning, 22-year-old Ohio State University student Heather Campbell was killed by her 25-year-old boyfriend, who then took his own life. Now, Campbell’s parents are speaking out about their loss.

While talking with local TV station WJW, Joe Bronczyk, Campbell’s father, said that he is suffering through the hardest time in his life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s not what runs through your head; it’s what is ripped out of your heart and soul,” Bronczyk told the station. “The nightmare starts over. This is the second day…it starts all over in the morning again.”

Later on in the interview, Bronczyk revealed that the last text message he had received from his daughter was from the day before. She had sent him ideas of possible names for his new puppy. She said she wanted a name that was synonymous with strength.

“It was like a message for me,” the father said. “The next day I found out she was murdered and Im just reading strong and enduring. I’m like, ‘This is what you need to be, dad: strong and enduring.’ “

Heather’s mother, Laurie Campbell, told WJW that she had no idea that this was even a possibility.

“I honestly felt that Heather was safe with that boy,” Laurie said. “Nobody saw this coming. We thought she was very happy and I believe she was maybe up until shortly before this happened.”

Funeral serviced for Heather Campbell will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.