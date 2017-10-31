Officer Accidentally Fired Weapon in Mandalay Bay Suite

A Metropolitan Police Department officer accidentally fired his weapon inside of the suite where Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock carried out the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

On the night of October 1, sometime after entering the 32nd floor suite where Paddock had carried out the massacre, an unidentified officer accidentally fired his weapon. The Clark County sheriff said that the round or rounds were not fired in the same room where Paddock had been discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It is unclear what caused the officer to discharge his weapon.

“It happened and we’re investigating it, just like we do with any officer-involved use of force,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Nobody was struck.”

It was recently released that Paddock, 64, checked in to Mandalay Bay on September 25, three days earlier than previously thought. He stayed in a room free of charge for three days before moving to the corner suite on the 32nd floor where he staged his attack on the Route 91 Harvest music festival that killed 58 people and injured more than 500.

Initial attempts to discover Paddock’s motives have failed, and autopsy reports weren’t able to indicate what could have prompted the attack. Paddock had also removed the hard drive from the laptop discovered in his hotel room, erasing any digital evidence that may have provided officers insight.

Sandra Breault, the FBI Las Vegas spokeswoman, has declined to speak about the investigation. The gunman’s official cause and manner of death has not yet been released by the Clark County coroner’s office.