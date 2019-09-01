Odessa and Midland Shooting: Witness Video Captures Suspect Firing on Police

Eyewitness video published on social media appears to show the moment police shot and killed the suspect in the mass shooting in Odessa and Midland, Texas on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on the highway between the two cities in West Texas, and started after a traffic stop. Police now believe there is no longer an active shooter situation and there was not a second shooter.

In the video, the witness crouches behind a vehicle, far from the action. Gunfire is audible and lines of police cars are visible. The video includes the sound of gunfire, and shows police moving towards the suspect.

Another video shows people dropping to the group as they heard gunfire.

West Texas Shootings:

– At least 5 dead, 21 injured, following shootings in Odessa and Midland, Texas

– One suspect is dead

Five people were killed in the shooting and 21 others injured. The suspect was killed outside the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.

During a press conference, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said the shooting started after the suspect was pulled over in a traffic stop. The suspect was first seen driving a Toyota truck before hijacking a U.S. Postal Service van. Police said they initially believed there were two suspects because of the different vehicles involved.

The shooting began around 4 p.m. local time, Mildand Mayor Jerry Morales told The New York Times. The gunman randomly fired at people driving along Interstate 20 and Highway 191, which connects the two cities.

ABC News reports that six patients were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital. Three of the patients are in critical condition, while the others are in stable condition, hospital officials said.

Police have not identified the suspect, but described him as a white male in his 30s.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation by Attorney General William Barr. “FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow,” the tweet read.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement, saying he will be in Odessa Sunday morning.

“The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack,” Abbott said. “I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”