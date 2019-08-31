Odessa and Midland Shooting: 5 Dead, Multiple Injuries, Shooter Actively Targeting People on Highway

At least five people are dead and up to 21 are injured after random shootings in Midland and Odessa, Texas, Saturday. Midland mayor Jerry Morales told The New York Times the shootings began around 4 p.m. local time, with two or possibly three gunmen targeting drivers on Interstate 20 and Highway 191, which connects the two Texas cities.

“They are shooting at random,” Morales told the outlet. “We have two fatalities and up to 20 injuries.” He added one of the gunmen had been wounded, but it was not clear how.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mayor also told the publication in a text message: “One suspect is in custody. I’m not sure if he is alive.”

He also revealed that a rifle was used in the shootings, though he could not provide specifics about the type or number of weapons involved in the attack.

Motorists affected by the act of violence shared their experience and disturbing images after being shot at on the Interstate.

The shooter is going around shooting moving vehicles. Stay off I-20 between Odessa and Midland. pic.twitter.com/IeQ4oBF1nP — Ernest Villanueva (@ErnestVillanu13) August 31, 2019

PHOTOS: Two pictures of civilians pulling off a road while being shot at or from shock, from the Interstate leading from #Odessa towards #Midland. Big police manhunt still underway. pic.twitter.com/7e4XmBZLSr — DMM News (@DMM_News_) August 31, 2019

Morales also revealed that one police officer was grazed by a bullet though no more details were provided. He added law enforcement is trying to keep drivers off the highways as the manhunt continues.

In a statement released by Midland Police on Facebook, authorities said: “We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.

“There are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes. We will update with more information as soon as possible,” they added.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke spoke out about the shooting Saturday afternoon, writing on Twitter: “Our hearts are with Midland, Odessa, and everyone in West Texas who has to endure this again. More information is forthcoming, but here’s what we know: We need to end this epidemic.”