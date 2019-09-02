Odessa and Midland Shooting: Suspect Failed Background Check, Used AR-15 in Attack

As more information continues to come in about suspected Odessa and Midland, Texas shooter Seth Ator, it’s now being reported by MRT that he failed a background check, and used an AR-15 in the Attack. The outlet notes that the information was shared by State Representative Tom Craddick, who explained that Ator had been denied the ability to purchase a weapon multiple times before. According to the New York Times, the 36-year-old was employed with a trucking company, but was let go on Saturday morning. Afterward, authorities say that Ator allegedly took out his frustration on unsuspecting motorists along a stretch of highway between Odessa and Midland. “There are no definite answers as to motive or reasons at this point,” Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said, “but we are fairly certain that the subject did act alone.”

“This is a different type of active shooter that we were involved with, because he was mobile, and that creates some very special type of issues,” Chief Gerke also said, referring to the fact that Ator was firing at other cars from his vehicle.

Seven people were killed in the tragic shooting, and a total of 22 were injured.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke about the shooting during a press conference, saying, “I’m heartbroken by the crying of the people of the State of Texas.”

“I’m tired of the dying of the people of the State of Texas. Too many Texans are in mourning. Too many Texans have lost their lives. The status quo in Texas is unacceptable and action is needed,” he added.

President Trump also commented on the shooting, praising the Odessa police officers for their response to the shooting and stopping Ator.

“It’s tragic, but they did an incredible job under the circumstances,” Trump said. “Another very sick person. So I just want to thank everybody involved. And always, you say, as bad as it was, it could have been worse. But it was certainly bad. A very, very sad situation.”

At least three law enforcement officials were among those injured in the shooting. It appears that they are all expected to make a full recovery.

