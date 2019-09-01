Odessa and Midland Shooting: Local News Video Captures Moment Mall Studio Evacuated Due to Gunfire

An Odessa, Texas television station captured the moment the mall that houses its studio was evacuated because of the shootings that took place on Interstate 20 Saturday afternoon. The chilling video shows the moment anchor Jay Hendrick was asked to leave the frame in order to exit the studio toward safety after the mall was evacuated as a result of the attack, which ended with at least five people dead and 21 injured.

Police indicated that the suspect, who was killed by police, was a white male in his mid-30s. The shooter targeted motorists on the Interstate. While initial reports said there were possibly up to three shooters, Midland Police reported the active shooter threat was over after the suspect was killed.

Odessa police chief Michael Gerke said in a press conference three law enforcement officers were injured during the manhunt for the suspect. The officers were from the Department of Public Safety, Midland Police Department and Odessa Police Department, CNN writes.

VIDEO: KOSA-TV evacuates studios at Music City Mall in Odessa following reports of chaos at mall, officers with guns drawn [KOSA-TV] pic.twitter.com/JWF9jwFshZ — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 31, 2019

Gerke said the incident began at 3:17 p.m. local time when a DPS officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a gold Honda. When the vehicle came to a stop, the occupant shot the officer.

The suspect then drove westbound into Odessa where another person was shot. Gerke then said after the shooter went through Odessa where “there were multiple victims,” he abandoned his car and stole a USPS mail truck. More victims were reported after that.

The shooter then drove eastbound toward the Cinergy movie theater, where he and officers exchanged fire. The suspect was fatally shot in the exchange, Gerke said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott opened up released a statement on the frightening incident Saturday, announcing he plans to visit Odessa Sunday morning.

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” Abbott said. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack.”

Abbott continued, “I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”