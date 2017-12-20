‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Reached Breaking Point Working as a Stripper

Octomom Nadya Suleman reached her breaking point working as a stripper, but the help of a stranger put her back on the right path.

Suleman, who became famous in 2009 after she underwent IVF treatment and became pregnant with eight children, said that the struggle of being single, raising 14 children, and her sudden fame led her to do pornographic films and stripping.

“I was so low I was taking prescription drugs, benzodiazepines. I had to medicate to just get through what I was doing. I would mix it with alcohol which I later found out was what Whitney Houston, died from,” she told the Daily Mail. “I didn’t want to be here anymore, but then I thought about my children and just had to keep going for them.”

However, in 2013, her world changed when a stranger approached her in a strip club, setting her life on a different course.

“I was in a strip club in Florida in February 2013, and this very tall man, this stranger came in. He walked straight to me and looked straight into my eyes. He took my hand and grabbed my arm and said in a very gentle but firm way: ‘You do not have to do this,’” she said, claiming that the man repeated the phrase to her several times.

The man disappeared suddenly after Suleman looked away, and she believes that there’s a chance he could have been an angel.

His intervention set her on a new path, Suleman quitting stripping and moving her family Laguna Niguel, California, where she had grown up. She now works as a part-time counselor, speaking to men and women who suffer from drug and alcohol issues.