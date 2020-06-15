NYPD Called out for Falsely Claiming Protesters Were Hiding Concrete in Ice Cream Containers

The NYPD is being called out for falsely claiming protesters were hiding concrete in ice cream containers. The story first appeared on the New York Post, with the outlet reporting that an internal NYPD alert warned officers about containers of hardened concrete resembling "chocolate chip ice cream." These containers were allegedly found in Lower Manhattan, near the scene of a recent George Floyd protest.

"The Cups were filled with cement and made to look like CHOCOLATE CHIP ICE CREAM," stated the alert, which also included a photo of three containers that are alleged to be evidence of the claim. Over on Twitter, user @BadChilii called out the NYPD for their claim, saying that he is an industrial carpenter, and that what is pictured "are samples to check the mixes of concrete." Another user pointed out that the containers being used were net "even ice cream containers" but rather, coffee cups. They also appear to have been cut in half.

Hi! Industrial Carpenter here! These are samples to check the mixes of concrete since it's not always a perfect mixture, but good try! Next time before writing, make sure you're mouth is "boot free" so you can actually write facts! https://t.co/8X1Hf6Y7I1 — Bad Chilii (@BadChilii) June 9, 2020

Notably, on Monday, it was announced that the NYPD is disbanding its anti-crime unit. This is a team of about 600 officers who do plainclothes patrol in order to get closer to criminal activity. In the recent weeks, however, this has been a source of contention between the NYPD and the city's residents. A number of officers have been disciplined due to misconduct during Black Lives Matter protests that sparked following the death of George Floyd.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said, "This is a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city. I would consider this in the realm of closing one of the last chapters of 'Stop, Question and Frisk,'" per ABC 7. Shea continued: "I think it's time to more forward and change how we police in this city. We can do it with brains. We can do it with guile. We can move away from brute force."

"Trust is critical to effective policing," Shea went on to say, referring to police misconduct during the protests. "Trust takes a long time to earn, and it is very easy to lose. We will continue to work relentlessly to earn and keep that trust, because without community partnership, we cannot effectively do our jobs."