Nike's Lawsuit Over Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes Settled: What Happens Next?

Nike won it's lawsuit against Lil Nas X's manufacturing company MSCHF over the controversial Satan Shoes, meaning it's no longer going to be seen on anyone's feet. Nike has reportedly reached an agreememt with MSCHF and is calling for the company to voluntarily recall the shoes to buy back all of the $1,018 shoes in order to remove them from circulation.

Based on the Air Max 97, the shoe was inspired by and accompanied Lil Nas X's demonic themed music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Along with an inverted cross, bronze pentagram and a drop of human blood, the shoes featured the Bible scripture Luke 10:18 sewn on the side, referencing Satan's banishment from heaven. The company released only 666 copies, and all of the copies were quickly snatched up by buyers –– one of whom being Miley Cyrus.

Nike filed a lawsuit against MSCHF last week saying that the company was infringing on its trademark by selling a replica of the popular shoe without authorization from Nike. "Nike filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF today related to the Satan Shoes," Nike said in a statement to CBS News. "We don't have any further details to share on pending legal matters. However, we can tell you we do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike's approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project." A judge granted Nike an injunction to block all future sales of the shoes. Nike says, as part of the settlement, that anyone who doesn't return the shoes for a full refund will be obliged to contact MSCHF for any product issues, defects, or health concerns.

At the time, Lil Nas X responded to the lawsuit in a series of tweets. "Sorry guys I’m legally not allowed to give the 666th pair away anymore because of the crying nerds on the internet," he first said. His second tweet showed how upset he actually was. "I haven’t been upset until today, I feel like it’s f—ed up they have so much power they can get shoes [canceled]. freedom of expression gone out the window. But that’s gonna change soon," he said.