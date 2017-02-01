Nicole Scherzinger Is Fitter Than Ever, Flaunts Her Amazing Abs on the Red Carpet

(Photo: Photo credit: Getty Images)

X Factor judge and former Pussycat Dolls front woman Nicole Scherzinger stunned on the red carpet, but it was her toned abs that garnered some serious attention.

The 38-year-old wore a skintight chiffon and sequin bodysuit with side cutouts at the 2016 British Fashion Awards in London, England on Monday, December 5. The outfit left little to the imagination, but it showed off her midsection and curves perfectly.

Scherzinger—who has struggled with bulimia in the past—now credits her healthy lifestyle to mixing up her daily workouts, getting support from girlfriends and enjoying everything in moderation.

“For breakfast, I love eggs and toast and smoked salmon or bacon, or porridge. For lunch, I like maybe some soup or some sushi. For dinner, anything from pasta to rice, and meats and veggies, to sushi,” she told Women’s Health. “When I’m going to indulge, I love pasta, pizza, I love Mexican with lots of cheese. I love French fries, or crisps – salt and vinegar crisps. In terms of snacks: almonds, coconut water, bits of coconut, baby carrots.”

Scherzinger’s new outlook on nutrition and health showed during her appearance at the British Fashion Awards, and we’re definitely taking notes.

The event was also attended by Gigi Hadid, who wore a core-hugging silver jumpsuit and took home the award for International Model of the Year. Hadid proved her dominance as a model as she accepted the award the same day the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired and millions of viewers watched her strut down the runway.

