NFL Player’s Brother ‘Person of Interest’ in Dead Body Case

Janoris Jenkins’ brother William Jenkins has reportedly been named a person of interest in the homicide case surrounding the dead body found in Jenkins’ basement on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

Jenkins, a cornerback for the New York Giants, has spent the last several weeks in Florida following his team’s training camp. On Tuesday, house workers at his home in Fair Lawn, New Jersey discovered a corpse hidden in his basement. Shortly afterward, Jenkins’ brother suddenly got off of a plane in New Jersey, according to ESPN reporter Dianna Russini. William had been on his way to Florida to visit his brother when he declared that he was too frightened to fly.

Now, the older Janoris brother has reportedly become a person of interest in the ongoing case. James Ritts, the Ontario County, New York District Attorney, told reporters from TMZ that “William Jenkins is a person of interest in relation to dead body case at his brother’s house.”

“Bergen County wants to talk to him,” Ritts added.

Ritts went out of his way to specify that William is not a suspect at this time. Law enforcement is hoping to talk to him and find out what he knows, but they have yet to accuse him of any hand in the murder or hiding of the body.

This is in large part because William has a solid alibi. The 34-year-old was actually arrested just nine hours before the body was found. He was taken into custody just before 2 a.m. in upstate New York, about 300 miles from Fair lawn. Jenkins was reportedly in violation of his parole, but police still believe he knows something about the corpse.

More on Janoris Jenkins situation: Per Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office:

the deceased has been positively identified as Roosevelt Rene, age 25. Mr. Rene is a family friend of the resident. #Giants. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 27, 2018



In the hours since its discovery, the body has been identified as that of Roosevelt Rene, a friend of the Jenkins family. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the identity to Russini. Rene was just 25 years old.

Also worth nothing Janoris Jenkins wants to get back to NJ, he’s been advised by attorneys to stay in Florida per sources. #Giants — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 26, 2018



On Tuesday, Jenkins had plans to return to New Jersey for the first time in weeks. Upon hearing about the body, he changed his mind, opting to stay in Florida for the time being. However, sources close to him told Russini that this was not his choice personally. He had been advised to stay in the south by his lawyers, though Jenkins himself was eager to get back to New Jersey.