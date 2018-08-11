NFL Player Cam Jordan Responds to Donald Trump’s Anthem Tweets With Heated Insults

After President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter about the NFL players who protested during the national anthem before Thursday’s league-wide exhibition games, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan slammed the president, calling him a “goober.”

“Only way to say it. What a Goober. He is who I thought he was. Guy is 70+ yr old acting out in what was once the highest respected political position, as a overly insecure prepubescent child…” Jordan wrote on Twitter.

Moments earlier, Jordan retweeted and commented on one of Trump’s tweets, which called for NFL players who don’t stand for the national anthem to be suspended without pay, wondering why Trump chose to speak out about national anthem protests instead of the second “Unite the Right” rally being held in the nation’s capital this weekend.

“how about we get a statement on the ‘unite the right’ rally 2 being held in DC this weekend… a yr after the first one in Charlottesville???” he wrote.

Capping off his rant, Jordan wrote sarcastically, “But what do I know I’m just a guy who should stick to football.”

Jordan was one of the several Saints players to sit during the anthem last season, and he also had talks with quarterback Drew Brees about promoting social justice, TMZ reports.

Although several NFL players around the league protested police brutality and racial inequality on Thursday, Jordan was not one of them. Players from the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins protested in some form, either by kneeling, raising their fists, or declining to take the field during the respective renditions of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Trump, who has called for the NFL to fire players who protest in the past, as well as encouraged fans to boycott teams who do not force their players to stand, posted two tweets Friday morning in response to Thursday’s protests.

In May, the NFL implemented a rule requiring all players on the field stand for the anthem or their teams would be fined — but the policy was put on hold when the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to suspend enforcement of the new rules.