NFL Player Arrested in Wrong Way Head-On Crash

It has been reported that NFL player Dylan Donahue was arrested after driving the wrong way down a street and getting in a head-on collision.

According to reports, Donahue, 25, was arrested for “Driving While Intoxicated and reckless driving” after he drove the wrong direction down the Lincoln Tunnel in New York City and crashed into a bus.

The New York Jets linebacker was driving a Dodge Charger Hellcat, when the accident occurred around 2am.

Some of the passengers on board the bus were transported to a local hospital and the rest were picked up by another bus and taken away.

Donahue reportedly took a field sobriety test and failed, per TMZ. The outlet also reports that Donahue had a 21-year-old passenger who was arrested for “disorderly conduct.”

The 25-year-old was drafted by the NY Jets in 2017 and has only played one season so far. At this time, the NY Jets do not appear to have made a statement regarding his arrest.

Donahue isn’t the only NFL player to make headlines lately, as former Miami Dolphins star Jonathan Martin was recently arrested after sharing a photo on his Instagram page that caused police to believe he was making threats against his former prep school, Harvard-Westlake.

Martin was detained and Harvard-Westlake closed for the day. Students and faculty were instructed to stay away for their own safety.

Police also saw the photo of a gun and bullets, which included text that read, “When you’re a bully victim [and] a coward your options are suicide, or revenge,” as a possible threat to his ex-teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, as he tagged their Instagram accounts in the picture.

Law enforcement brought Martin in on Friday and, while he has not been formally charged with any crime as of yet, he is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

“The individual we believe to be responsible for the social media post has been detained and the investigation is ongoing,” police are said to have told TMZ.

Previously, Martin was in the news after accusing both Pouncey and Incognito of abusing him physically and emotionally during his time playing with the Miami Dolphins.

The two men claimed that they were “harmlessly” hazing him, but an NFL investigation determined and ruled that Martin’s claims had validity and that he was harassed. As was previously noted, Martin is no longer an NFL player, but Pouncey still plays for the Dolphins and Incognito plays for the Buffalo Bills.