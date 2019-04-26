NFL Draft in Nashville: Furious Bride-to-Be Planned Bachelorette Party During Event, Twitter Weighs In

Nashville has become a popular destination for bachelorette parties, but if there was one week to avoid partying in Music City, this was it thanks to the NFL Draft taking over Broadway. One bridesmaid and bride did not realize that, and were really angry about having their party ruined.

I’ll tell you who’s not happy about the NFL Draft in Nashville… People who planned their bachelorette parties with no idea this was happening! @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/dd3VnbRkIl — Kathleen Jacob FOX17 (@Kathleenjjacob) April 25, 2019

“We come here to listen to country music, not hang out with football boys,” bride Cara told WZTV on Thursday, before the draft kicked off.

“I’ll tell you who’s going to pay for this. My husband. No football next season. No Super Bowl,” bridesmaid Cyndi said. “Because my friend only gets married once, draft happens every year.”

WZTV also spoke with other bachelorette party organizers who still planned to go to Nashville and make their way through the crowds.

“We’ll use our elbows if we have to,” one bridal party organizer told WZTV, while another added, “If we have to wait two hours to Uber, we’ll do it. It is what it is.”

Some admitted they had no idea Nashville would be the center of the football universe for two days. However, they know they can still have a good time.

“We’re gonna make the best of it,” bride Savannah said. “It is what it is.”

Twitter users found the complaints from the bachelorettes hilarious.

It is not like the NFL suddenly decided to make Nashville, the home of the Tennessee Titans, the location for the 2019 NFL Draft. The league announced the city would host the event back in May 2018 during the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

“Following an exciting and successful event in Dallas, we’re thrilled to take the NFL draft to Nashville. The city has a passionate fan base and offers iconic locations that will enable us to expand the Draft in unique ways,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the time. “We look forward to working with the Tennessee Titans, the City of Nashville, and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp to deliver a memorable celebration of football to our fans and incoming players.”

The NFL Draft continues through Saturday. The No. 1 overall pick was Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals after winning last year’s Heisman Trophy.

