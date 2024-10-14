News Anchor Huw Edwards Sentenced After ‘Making Indecent Images of Children’

Despite BBC news anchor Huw Edwards pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent pictures of children (per Reuters) he was recently given a suspended prison sentence. The famous broadcaster has been a staple in the U.K. for decades and announced Queen Elizabeth’s death on air in 2022.

The incidents reportedly occurred on WhatsApp chats between 2020 and 2022. Reports state that he received 377 sexual images, including 41 of children, in a group on the call and chat app. Some of them reportedly included sexually explicit videos of a child possibly aged between seven and nine years old. Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring sentenced Edwards to a six-month prison term suspended for two years. “It is not an exaggeration to say your long-earned reputation is in tatters,” he said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The BBC has come under fire for how they handled the scandal. After it was revealed that they paid him about 200,000 pounds (C$358,000) for five months of his salary post-arrest, amid outrage, the network asked that he pay it back.

“We are appalled by his crimes,” the BBC said in a statement after his sentencing. “He has betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him.” He never returned to the air but the BBC kept him on the payroll until he resigned in April for health reasons.

Edwards did not respond, but when later asked by Williams if the material was too young, he said, “don’t send underage.” He also said he didn’t want him to send anything illegal.

Edward’s lawyer said the former journalist was “truly sorry” for his crimes and the harm and embarrassment it caused everyone involved. “He apologizes sincerely and he makes it clear that he has the utmost regret and he recognizes that he has betrayed the priceless trust and faith of so many people,” his lawyer said. Edwards reportedly spent time in the hospital in the aftermath due to mental health issues.