New Year’s Eve Ball Drop: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

As you prepare to ring in 2020 — whether it be from a raucous party or a cozy spot on your couch — there are plenty of ways to catch the ball drop and all the excitement of Times Square. Fans of the classic New Year’s Eve show can catch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest as it celebrates its 48th year in Times Square kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Running into the early hours of the morning, the show will include reports from Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and New York and will feature guest host Lucy Hale, who will join Seacrest for all the revelry. Playing in the new year will be Post Malone, who is headlining Rockin’ Eve, as well as remote performances from the Jonas Brothers in Miami, Sheryl Crow in New Orleans, and from Hollywood, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Ciara, and Green Day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also performing in Times Square throughout the night will be Sam Hunt, BTS and the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill with Alanis Morissette.

On NBC, the New Year’s Eve 2020 show will be hosted by Carson Daly and Julianne Hough and kick off at 10 p.m. ET, also featuring a look at Nashville’s downtown celebration.

On Fox, Steve Harvey will host the countdown from Times Square, which airs 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET with a break for the news.

On CNN, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live at 8 p.m. ET, which will shift after the ball drop to Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

For those looking to watch the ball drop online, check out the Times Square official website, which will stream the ball drop and other interviews throughout the night. You can also watch on the official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images