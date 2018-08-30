Multiple People Dead in New Mexico Bus, Semi Crash

Multiple people are dead after a crash involving Greyhound bus and a semi-truck in New Mexico Thursday, authorities confirm.

The crash occurred on westbound I-40 near Thoreau, New Mexico around 1 p.m., reports local news station KOB 4 and photos show the truck on its side and the bus with front-end damage. Details of how the crash occurred were not immediately available, but the news outlet reported that there were originally 47 passengers on board the bus, as per a statement from Greyhound.

“Thank you for contacting us regarding the recent incident involving Greyhound bus schedule #1333, in Albuquerque, NM headed to Phoenix, NM. There were 47 passengers onboard,” the statement given to KOB reads. “The total number of injuries has not been determined at this time. The cause of the incident has not yet been determined. We are fully cooperating with local authorities and will also complete an investigation of our own.”

The station reported that hospitals in nearby Gallup have been told to be ready to treat eight people as a result of the crash.

“Officers have confirmed multiple casualties in this crash,” New Mexico State Police shared on Twitter. “Officers and EMS are still working this scene actively. More information will be released when available.”

McKinley County Emergency Management has also set up a phone number for people concerned about their family members who may have been involved in the crash.

Local KOB reporter Patrick Hayes was on the scene sharing photos and descriptions of the scene.

People hearing the news were quick to offer their thoughts and prayers to the victims of the crash on Twitter.

