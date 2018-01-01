New Jersey Teen Arrested After Allegedly Shooting His Family Dead

A 16-year-old New Jersey boy has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his parents, sister and a family friend inside the home where they lived on New Year’s Eve, CNN reports.

The teenager, whose name has not been released by police, is accused of opening fire on his relatives at his home in Long Branch at about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night. Prosecutors announced they would be filing formal murder charges against the teen on Monday.

Police have identified the victims as the boy’s parents Steven Kologi, 44, and Linda Kologi, 42; his 18-year-old sister Brittany and 70-year-old Mary Schultz who lived with the family. The teen’s brother and grandfather were also inside the home at the time of the attack.

“We are investigating this and are confident that it’s a domestic incident that’s completely isolated,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said Monday morning, adding that it’s a “terribly tragic incident.”

Officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired at the home about 15 minutes before midnight on Sunday, according to a news release from Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators believe a “Century Arms semiautomatic rifle” was used in the deadly shooting, according to the news release.

The circumstances surrounding the killings — including the motive — were unclear.

Prosecutors intend to file four counts of murder against the teen as well as one count of possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Photo credit: Facebook / Linda Steven Kologi