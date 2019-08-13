New iPhone Name Leaked by Reputable Insider

The iPhone 11 might be dubbed the “iPhone 11 Pro,” at least according to a Twitter user who correctly predicted last year’s iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. Apple did not comment on the rumors, but the tech giant is likely to announce the product in September, when Apple has announced new iPhones in the past.

“Pro” for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years. — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) August 10, 2019

Over the weekend, a Twitter account called “CoinX” tweeted, “‘Pro’ for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years.”

As MacRumors notes, “CoinX” accurately leaked the names of last year’s new iPhone models. He also tweeted about the removal of the headphone jack on 2018 iPad Pro models and has shared other information that turned out to be correct.

MacRumors also reports that it received an anonymous tip on Aug. 4 that “the square camera iPhone will be called the iPhone 11 pro.” The site predictions the 2019 iPhone lineup will include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11R, but this is just a guess.

ZDnet predicts that the new iPhone will not have 5G, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which was shown off last week. CNET‘s Roger Cheng tested 5G and found that it was still experiencing “growing pains.”

“5G is live, but it’s hardly lived up to expectations. CNET‘s speed test of 5G networks around the world, spanning everywhere from Seoul to London and many cities in between, have found startling high speeds but limited or spotty coverage,” Cheng wrote. “All new network deployments have their fair share of growing pains, but this generation’s rollout has been far more problematic.”

Since 5G is still not ready for most consumers, it makes sense that Apple would hold off on making a 5G compatible iPhone this year. Customers would probably complain that the new infrastructure is not working all the time, and it would be best to avoid that with a new product.

AT&T also told CNET it will not be rushing to make 5G compatible phones available.

“We’re not distracted by the 5G popularity contest,” an AT&T spokesperson told the site. “Our focus is on our customers.”

The iPhone 11 will really have to excite consumers if Apple wants to turn around its smartphone business.

According to CNET, the company’s quarterly earnings report said iPhone sales dropped 12 percent to $26 billion in its fiscal third quarter. The slumping sales have been offset by Apple’s other ventures, including Apple TV and the Apple Watch. The company is expecting its fourth quarter revenue to reach between $61 billion and $64 billion.

“The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement in July. CFO Luca Maestri said the strong fourth quarter prediction is based on “continued strong growth from the non-iPhone categories.”

Photo credit: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images