New Apple Products That Might Get Announced at Today’s Event

Apple is expected to launch a few exciting software updates at Monday’s annual developer conference in San Jose, California, but don’t expect any news about new iPhones or other fun products. The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is typically reserved as the company’s moment to show off new software features and operating system updates.

Among those new features is one that will help Apple address some of the tech backlash on issues like data privacy and smartphone addiction. The new “Digital Health” features will appear in iOS 12 settings, according to a recent Bloomberg report. New additions could include a way to track and set limits for time spent on certain apps.

The tools used for cutting down on smartphone addiction have been expected for months after two major shareholders asked Apple in January to add more parental controls and to study the impact of excessive iPhone usage on mental health. Apple said it was working on “new features and enhancements” to address the concerns, and in March added a new webpage to educate parents about existing controls.

Apple is also expected to push its message of data privacy at WWDC. The company has tried to distinguish itself from its peers on the privacy issue by stressing that it collects less information about its users than companies like Google and Facebook, so a little light bragging could be expected.

Apple’s Siri voice assistant has avoided splashy headlines about privacy issues mostly because it is not designed to be listening and collecting data 24/7 like Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant — but Siri’s not perfect, either. Its technology has simply fallen behind, and after a tepid response to its HomePod smart speaker, Apple has been working to fix Siri. In April, it poached a top Google executive to spearhead its machine learning and AI efforts, so a preview of Siri improvements could also be on the table.

The company is also set to preview iOS 12, the new version of the iPhone and iPad operating system, including bug fixes and other enhancements. Bloomberg reports that the company wants to spread the wealth of the iOS App Store to desktop computers and will announce a new feature that lets iPhone apps run on Macs.

A major upgrade for the Apple Watch software, WatchOS, is also expected to be announced. Apple is also planning an update to ARKit, its platform for developers to build augmented-reality experiences on iPhone and iPads, which it initially announced last year.

While no new major gadgets will be previewed or launched at this week’s five-day conference, that doesn’t mean Apple is falling behind when it comes to new products. The tech giant is likely saving its product announcements for its September event later this year.