Shocking Netflix Statistic Revealed That Proves They Know Subscribers

Netflix is easily the most recognizable name in streaming content. Time and again they’ve proven how well they know what their subscribers want, and a brand new statistic that’s recently come out confirms how much they dominate.

Earlier this year, the streaming giant hit 100 million subscribers. However, that’s not where the proof of their incredible superiority ends.

In order to best explain how far beyond their competitors Netflix is, consider a comparison with one of them. For example, ESPN.

Currently, Netflix has approximately 102 million subscribers and growing.

ESPN has roughly 92 million, but they’re actually losing customers.

Next, let’s look at the spending because this is where we really see how far beyond Netflix really is.

ESPN is projected to spend about $7.3 billion on content this year, which averages out to about $80 per subscriber.

Conversely, Netflix is projected to spend about $6 billion on content this year, which averages out to only about $59 per subscriber.

So, Netflix has more subscribers and they’re spending less money, by nearly half, on content than ESPN.

Those are some truly astounding figures.

Unfortunately for ESPN, even though they’re trying to do whatever they can to stop the hemorrhaging, they continue to lose subscribers due to many people feeling like they spend too much time on “entertainment” and not enough on actual sports and sports commentary.

One final interesting thought is, these Netflix statistics are based on current subscriber figures and not projected figures.

The 6 million in spending is a firm number, but they’ll very likely only increase their number of subscribers.

At the beginning of 2016, Netflix had a little over 80 million subscribers. Today, as previously mentioned, they have over 100 million. By the end of 2017, they could potentially have as many as 120 million subscribers, presuming their current momentum maintains.

That could, theoretically, bring their spending per customer down to an estimated $50 per subscriber for the entire year.

The high quality of their content is what keeps them on top, no doubt, but even if it was just a war of numbers, Netflix would still emerge the streaming king.

