Neil Cavuto, Fox News Anchor, Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. According to The Hill, Cavuto was vaccinated against COVID-19 but still tested positive for a breakthrough case of the illness. Due to his diagnosis, the anchor was not able to host his show, Your World, on Tuesday. Cavuto also serves as a host of Cavuto Live, which airs on Fox News on the weekends, and Cavuto: Coast to Coast, which airs on the Fox Business Network.

Cavuto released a statement in which he shared that he was grateful that he received the COVID-19 vaccine, as his diagnosis could have posed a more serious threat to his health had he not gotten the shot. He also expressed surprise at having tested positive for COVID-19 due to his vaccination status. But, he is tackling this diagnosis with a positive mindset.

“While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well,” Cavuto said. “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.” In his statement, Cavuto went on to stress the importance of getting vaccinated. He added, “I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you. Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the city for good for live shows. Maybe not so fast now.”

Over the course of the pandemic, several Fox News anchors, such as Tucker Carlson, have spread misinformation about COVID-19. Despite the messaging found in some of its programs on the network, Fox News hosts have been following strict COVID-19 protocols, as both Vanity Fair and CNN reported. CNN Business obtained a memo in August (as first reported by AdWeek) that noted how employees will be required to disclose their vaccination status. In the memo, which was written by Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott, they shared that masks will be optional for vaccinated individuals, but that they are “requiring employees to wear a mask in small, confined spaces with limited opportunities for social distancing and where there are multiple employees, including control rooms.” It should be noted that the memo did not state that vaccines would be mandated to enter the offices.