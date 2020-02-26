‘NCIS’ Fans Vent Frustration After CBS Democratic Debate Takes Over Timeslot

The 10th Democratic Debate aired on CBS tonight, and as a result, NCIS fans weren’t too thrilled. Due to the airing of the debate, the network didn’t air the newest installment of the police procedural. Naturally, NCIS didn’t hold back their feelings on Twitter.

How much will it take for all of you to shut up and put NCIS on? #DemDebate — michael beard (@Txstormaddict) February 26, 2020

“What the hell?? I turn on the TV to watch [NCIS] and instead I’m presented with seven knuckleheads who won’t even answer the questions they’re being asked,” tweeted one fan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m sad,” wrote another. “No [NCIS] tonight. Yes, tonight is important I only wish it was on last night instead of tonight. I am going to watch last week’s episode again tonight.”

“The Democratic Primary is on tv rn instead of NCIS, smh,” tweeted a third.

“No NCIS. Bunch of asshole politicians are on,” wrote yet another. “Thanks [CBS]. Don’t y’all have a news channel to put this s- on?”

In the early part of the debate, most of the candidates directed their attacks against Senator Bernie Sanders, who recently walked away with a victory in the New Hampshire caucus, as well as the Nevada caucus just this past Friday.

Earlier this month, NCIS alum Pauley Perrette turned a few heads with a pair of tweets where she railed against trash-strewn streets, calling it the “real Hollywood.”

Hours later, she wrote apologized for the rant. “I was really really upset and scared,” she wrote. “I love my neighborhood and it’s just sad and scary that it’s become such a frightening place. I wish I was smart enough to solve homelessness and drug addiction and everything else but I’m not.”

As far as the series itself, the show has been teasing a romance between Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Sloane (Maria Bello). In a preview released in mid-February, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) has an inkling about who’s leaving the romantic gifts for Sloane, heavily implying that it was Gibbs.

Sloane pushes back, declaring definitively that she and Gibbs “do not have a thing, before adding that “Gibbs is definitely not the kind of guy to send a Valentine.”

NCIS will return to its normal timeslot Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.