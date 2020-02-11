'NCIS' Teases Gibbs and Sloane Romance in Preview for Tonight's Episode

NCIS has revealed a new preview for tonight's episode, and it looks like a romance between Gibbs and Sloane in being teased. The scene opens with Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) returning to the office after being hospitalized in previous episodes. Sloane (Maria Bello), after greeting him, then begins to offer Valentine chocolates to everyone — including McGee (Sean Murray) — and when Bishop (Emily Wickersham) inquires who they are from, Sloane says she has no idea, and that she found them on her desk along with a bouquet of roses. Torres thinks he is fairly certain that he knows who left the romantic gifts, implying that it was Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Sloane pushes back against Torres, saying that she and Gibbs "do not have a thing." She then adds, "Plus, Gibbs is definately not the kind of guy to send a Valentine."

Suddenly, Gibbs emerges, telling the team that they have a new investigation. As he's about to leave, Sloane offers Gibbs a chocolate, which he accepts. He then smiles, gives her a kiss on the cheek, and says, "Thank you."

As the rest of the team exits, they toss her some smirking looks, while Torres makes a flirty sound. Sloane responds by loudly whispering, "shut up," and the scene ends.

This team will do anything for the ones they love. Get in the Valentine's Day spirit with tonight's all-new #NCIS, live at 8/7c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/8CGulgu2Oa pic.twitter.com/3TEG5hS4mt — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 11, 2020

Interestingly, in keeping with the romantic theme, Bello just recently announced that she is engaged to chef Dominique Crenn. While attending the 92nd Academy Awards, the couple's first public appearance together, Bello revealed that they got engaged while vacationing in Paris France in December.

Fans of the show have since been showering the happy couple with congratulations, with one user saying, "Congratulations to

@maria_bello @dominiquecrenn! Best wishes for happiness, peace, and love."

Congratulations are in order! Join us in celebrating the engagement of our very own @maria_bello and let us welcome her fiancée @dominiquecrenn to the #NCIS family. 💍❤ pic.twitter.com/G2abxU5UQm — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 11, 2020

"Congratulations!! So very happy for you!! My wife and I are huge NCIS fans and the character you play is a huge part of their continued success!! Again, congratulations and all the best to you both!!" another fan exclaimed.

NCIS returns tonight with an all-new episode, at 8 p.m. ET, only on CBS.