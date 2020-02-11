Bernie Sanders Wins Democratic New Hampshire Primary, and Onlookers Around the Country Are Sounding Off

It looks like Senator Bernie Sanders has walked away as the winner of the Democratic New Hampshire primary. This could potentially narrow the field of Democratic contenders, as the primary marks the first in a series of nationwide party primary elections. As of this writing, several sources have projected Sanders to win, including CBS News.

JUST IN: CBS News projects Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Primary pic.twitter.com/filSUeH1lk — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2020

Suffice to say, Twitter was soon a hotbed of reactions to Sanders' projected victory.

"We're going to beat Trump in the general with Bernie Sanders," tweeted one supporter, while another claimed that Sanders "is objectively the most electable candidate currently running.

Others weren't as enthusiastic about the call. "As a Democrat voter, I don't see me or my family voting for Bernie or Pete," wrote another. "The nominee for me to vote will have to be someone other than them to [them]," adding they're still supporting former Vice President Joe Biden or Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

Still, another pointed out that even though Mayor Pete Buttigieg took second in the popular vote, both he and Sanders "were each awarded 9 delegates."

As politicos kept tabs on the night's results, The Conners were also on-hand to take part in the primary -- in a sense. The Roseanne revival/spinoff held a special live episode this evening, which was performed twice tonight for both coasts, and incorporated the results of the primary into each episode during its broadcast.

The New Hampshire primary first began back in 1952, becoming a major testing ground for candidates seeking the nomination in both Republican and Democratic parties. More traditional candidates can do poorly and drop out after the results, while lesser-known and often lesser-funded candidates can end up becoming serious contenders, thanks in part to the large amounts of media attention they receive as a result.

All considering, things ran much more smoothly than they did earlier this month at the Iowa caucuses, which is the official kick-off of election season. This year, several changes were instated, which resulted in a delayed announcement of the results. The Democratic party has assured the American people that the issues all stem from "a system-wide disaster," as opposed to outside hacking disrupting the results.

Despite the incomplete results in Iowa, both Sanders and Buttigieg declared victory prior to a final tally.