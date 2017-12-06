NBC Staffers Fear ‘Getting Nuked’ at South Korea’s Winter Olympics

NBC staffers are nervous about attending the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

While staffers are typically excited for the Olympics and eager to sign up to cover them, this year has been a little different. With rising tensions with North Korea, the Olympics, which are being held just 40 miles south of the demilitarized zone, are turning out to be a safety concern for many staffers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They usually all want to sign up for the Olympics, but they’re afraid to get nuked,” an insider source told Page Six.

Another insider source assured the website that every employee has the option of backing out if they fear for their safety, stating that the same thing applied to the Summer Olympics in 2016.

“If NBC News employees have concerns about attending, they are not required to go, as was the policy with [the Rio Summer Olympics in 2016] and Zika fears.”

The remote South Korean city changed the capitalization of its name specifically for the games, not wishing to be confused with Pyongyang, North Korea, where it is alleged an Olympic delegate accidentally flew earlier this year for a meeting in PyeongChang.

In recent months, tensions with North Korea have risen. A video released by the UN showed a North Korean soldier fleeing across the border to South Korea as North Korean soldiers armed with automatic weapons chase after him. It was also announced that the U.S. Marine’s F-35 squadron was preparing to fight a possible nuclear war with the country.