Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Has Message for Dead ISIS Leader Abu Baker al-Baghdadi

The death of ISIS leader Abu Baker al-Baghdadi has been a hot news topic over the past few days, and now former Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill — who killed Osama Bin Laden — has a message for the dead terrorist leader. Following the news that al-Baghdadi has been taken out by the U.S. military, O’Neill tweeted out a message, saying, “Hey scumbag, tell bin Laden I said what’s up.”

Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden offers up farewell message to ISIS leader https://t.co/sOKzp96nXe — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 28, 2019

O’Neill also tweeted out congratulations to the team that carried out the mission on al-Baghdadi, writing, “We’ve once again proven that it doesn’t matter where you hide… we will find you. Great job guys.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The state department tweeted out news of the raid, explaining, “Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice,” and adding that there is a wherein “President Donald Trump addresses the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder and leader of ISIS.”

Thank you to the service members, military leaders, and agency officials who were critical to the success of this mission. pic.twitter.com/Az8DYZDqtW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 27, 2019

Notably, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff appeared on ABC’s This Week and revealed that neither he nor Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi were informed of the military operation.

“My understanding [Pelosi] wasn’t [told]. But a couple of things, first of all, good riddance. [Al-Baghdadi] was a bloodthirsty killer to the degree that he retained operational control of ISIS,” Schiff said.

“This is an operational success, this is a symbolic victory,” he added. “He had the blood of thousands and thousands of people on his hands, including many Americans and American journalists. So, this a great day, a ruthless killer has been brought to justice.”

“We do have video, photos. We’re not prepared at this time to release those. They’re going through a declassification process,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley says when asked if the U.S. has video of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi raid. https://t.co/We0ubmfVpV pic.twitter.com/MqVziVHp7P — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 28, 2019

Additionally, Defense Secretary Mark Esper spoke about the raid in a press conference, saying, “Baghdadi’s death will not rid the world of terrorism or end the ongoing conflict in Syria, but it will certainly send a message to those who question America’s resolve and provide a warning to terrorists who think they can hide.”