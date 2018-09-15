McDonald’s Giving Away Free Cheeseburgers in Canada

McDonald’s Canada is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by giving away free cheeseburgers on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Customers just have to sign up for the McDonald’s App and spend at least 50 cents to get access to the deal, notes MTL Blog.

While the deal is only for Canadian customers, the U.S. McDonald’s app does have several deals available year-round. If you spend at least $1, you can get a free order of medium fries or a soft drink. If you buy one sandwich through the app, you can get another for $1. You can also get a McDouble for $1 on the app through Dec. 30. Another offer is $3 off any $10 purchase.

Of course, McDonald’s is not the only chain taking advantage of National Cheeseburger Day this month. BurgerFi is offering $1 BurgerFi Cheeseburgers with the purchase of one full-priced BurgerFi Cheeseburger.

Earlier this month, Wendy’s announced they would begin offering Dave’s Singles burgers with the purchase of any other item on the Wendy’s menu using the restaurant’s mobile app. The deal runs through Sunday, Sept. 30.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop has a buy one sandwich, get one free deal for Potbelly Perks Members on Tuesday and Wednesday. They do not sell burgers there, but they do offer a meatball sandwich with ground beef, notes WRAL. To sign up for the members program, head over to the chain’s website.

Red Robin is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by selling their Gourmet Cheesebeurger with bottomless steak fries for $5. The offer is only valid for dine-in customers.

Ruby Tuesday is also offering a free burger (worth up to $10) with the purchase of another entree on Tuesday and Wednesday. All you have to do is sign up for their So Connected rewards program. The rewards program also comes with a free appetizer offer when you first sign up.

Sonic does not have a specific deal for National Cheeseburger Day, but they do have a deal every Tuesday night. You can get cheeseburgers for half the price starting at 5 p.m. They also offer Carhop Classic Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger and Medium Tots or Classic Sonic Signature Slider and Medium Tots for $2.99. You can also get half-price drinks and sluches when ordering on the Sonic app.

Wayback Burgers is offering buy-one-get-one Cheeeesy Burgers when you use their Wayback Burgers app to order on Tuesday.

And finally, IHOP is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day, although their deal will not be announced until Monday on Facebook.

Photo credit: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images