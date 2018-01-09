Ticketed Fans May Miss National Championship Kickoff

Lines outside of tonight’s College Football Playoff Championship game are experiencing slowdowns.

ESPN reporter Darren Rovell tweeted out at 6:44 p.m. ET that lines were taking at least an hour to get inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This means that some fans will miss the kickoff between University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide and University of Georgia’s Bulldogs.

“Lines outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium are not moving,” Rovell wrote. “Taking at least hour to get inside at this point. At this pace, some will miss kickoff.”

Footage has also emerged from the scene outside the venue. Fans allege that entrances were shut down for President Donald Trump‘s arrival at the event.

Fans, who were left standing in the rain, booed Trump’s motorcade as it passed.

“They locked down [Mercedes-Benz Stadium] for Donald Trump an hour ago, and myself and a thousand fans have been waiting in the rain to get in,” CNN reporter Andy Scholes wrote. “Let’s just say there were plenty of boos when Trump arrived.”

Kickoff for the game is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The game can be watched throughout Monday night on ESPN.