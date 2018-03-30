Peek Inside NASCAR Champion Kurt Busch’s $4 Million North Carolina Lakeside Chateau

NASCAR champion Kurt Busch has listed his North Carolina lakeside mansion for almost $4 million, just five years after he bought it.

According to Realtor.com, the Daytona 500 winner listed the mansion in Mooresville, North Carolina for $3.95 million. He bought the 9,500-square-foot home in 2013 for $3.29 million, so he is hoping to make a little profit on the house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mansion was built in 2007 and is only an hour drive from the Charlotte Motor Speedway. It sits on the beautiful shores of Lake Norman and has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The lot covers six acres, and almost every room has a spectacular view of the lake.

Keep scrolling down to take a tour of the gorgeous home.

Amazing Views

In 2015, Busch took the Monster Energy ad team on a tour of the house, showing off its incredible views.

“You can’t beat this view,” Busch said. “You know, when you’ve got the pool going into the lake like that, I just can’t decide which one I want to go swim in.”

The foyer is just a few steps away from the kitchen, which Busch said was one of the main reasons he bought the house in the first place.

Kitchen and Breakfast Bar

The kitchen includes a granite-topped breakfast bar with a curve around the kitchen borders. There is enough room for five, and guests can watch you cook a gourmet meal. There is also an island in the middle, gas range and a double-door refrigerator.

Entertainment Room

The entertainment room features a 90-inch flat screen TV, with four more screens around it so you can watch up to five games at once. The set-up could also come in handy when you need to binge-watch Game of Thrones before the last season starts next year. The pool table is not included.

“This was the first piece of furniture that I bought with my first check from racing cars,” Busch said of the pool table. “Didn’t buy a couch, didn’t buy a house. I had my apartment, and I had my pool table. She’s going to stay with me until I die.”

Outdoor Grotto

If you ever plan on leaving the house, you can enjoy some outdoor time at the grotto. The property also includes an elevated deck lakeside, complete with a boat lift.

“You’ve got to find time to recharge,” Busch said of his private beachfront. “This house isn’t too much trouble to recharge in. This is what it’s all about right here. That’s the lake life.”

Trophy Room

In the Monster Energy tour, Busch showed off his upstairs trophy room, where he displayed his past racing helmets and several NASCAR trophies. He also had a special spot for the first trophy he ever won, at a Nevada dirt track race in 1994.

Since then, Busch has won several NASCAR races, including the 2017 Daytona 500. In 2000, he was named Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year.

Master Bedroom

The master bedroom also features amazing views. At night time though, you may want to close the remote-controlled blinds. The master bedroom is also big enough for a sitting area, fireplace and window seating. It is one of four bedrooms in the house.

The year Busch bought the house, he started dating Ashley Van Metre. The couple married in January 2017.

Dining Room

The house also has a big dining room. Photos from Realtor.com show it with a table and eight chairs, plus a painting on the wall. There are also three windows, giving almost everyone a perfect view while eating.

Busch’s younger brother, 32-year-old Kyle Busch, won the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and won the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2005.

Living Room

The massive living room has more space than you would know what to do with. There is a huge curved window to give you a full view of the lake and part of the floor is carpeted.

As Realtor.com points out, Busch has not had much success with real estate. In 2009, he bought a $2.8 million condo in Virginia Beach, Virginia and has been trying to sell it for a loss. It is now listed for $1.4 million. He is also trying to sell an undeveloped beach property in Virginia Beach for $1.5 million.

If you are interested in the home, you can contact the agent here.