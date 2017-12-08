Before and After: What $500,000 of Plastic Surgery Bought Human Barbie

Nannette Hammond has already spent nearly $500,000 on plastic surgery to turn herself into a real-life Barbie doll and has no plans to stop. The 42-year-old Cincinnati mother of five even has a pink Barbie car to complete the look.

Hammond has chronicled the process of becoming a “Human Barbie” on Instagram, where she’s racked up over 73,000 followers. According to the Daily Mail, many of her photos were taken by her children, whose ages range from 5 to 16, and they all attend private schools. Her husband Dave also takes the photos.

“I know the other mums talk and gossip about me behind my back but I really don’t care,” Hammond told the Daily Mail. “Parents can think what they want and say what they want about my appearance but it doesn’t bother me. I’ve taught my children to rise above it.”

She said her children and husband are “just so proud of me and what I’ve achieved through surgery.”

“They think I look great,” Hammond told the Daily Mail. “My life is better than Barbie’s now.”

If ya ❤️ New Orleans 🎉 she’ll ❤️ya back❣️And I ❤️ her a lot💋#aboutlastnight#neworleans#seetheworld#travel#luxurylife#nola#fun#happiness#fun#holiday#love#winterwonderland#fit#strong#blonde#playboy#playmate#barbie#happyhumpday A post shared by 👸🏼NANNETTE HAMMOND (@nannette_hammond) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Her transformation took more than just dying her naturally brunette hair blonde. She began when she was 21, spending $3,000 on a breast augmentation. She got another breast augmentation for $9,800, taking her from a B-cup at 21 to a DD at 24.

Next, she started getting Botox injections regularly and collagen filler for her lips. She’s still getting the procedures “every few months when I feel I need them.”

In her early 30s, she started getting hair extensions and coloring it for about $1,700. Her husband also pays for her monthly $490 eyelash extensions. She also spends $140 a month on spray tans, and $350 on manicures and pedicures per month.

Some call me a dreamer🖤a doer🖤a motivator🖤I just see so many possibilities🖤So EXCITED to be in November Playboy🐰Sweden🇸🇪issue as PLAYMATE💋#november#playboy#playmate#sweden#playboybunny#playboytv#shoot#canada#brucecolero#capture#moments#nakedisnormal#fitbody#modellife#sexy#black#fit#lifestyle#travel#seetheworld#limitededition#blonde#barbie @playboymag_sweden @brucecolero A post shared by 👸🏼NANNETTE HAMMOND (@nannette_hammond) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:56am PST

She got another breast augmentation job at 38, bringing her cup size to 28H for $9,800. And she’s considering going bigger. Her most recent surgery was for dental veneers on her teeth, costing $50,800.

Hammond also has to get custom-tailored clothes because of her small frame. She spends $280 a month to customize her clothes. Dave also spent $247,000 to buy her three custom cars.

“It’s worth every penny to look like this. I feel happy and secure. I want to age gracefully and when the time comes for me to have a facelift, I won’t hesitate to get one,” she told the Daily Mail. “I’m going to keep looking like a Barbie right until I’m 70, or probably longer.”

Ballerina girl👱🏻‍♀️you are so Lovely✨I can see in you my dreams come true✨don’t you ever go away💖🎶🎵 #ballerina#girl#polefitness#polefit#flexible#fitgirl#dance#dream#love#polegirl#playboy#playmate#playboyslovakia#beyou#beautiful#fit#body#sexy#blonde#barbie#happy#saturdayfun#loveyou @lionelrichie A post shared by 👸🏼NANNETTE HAMMOND (@nannette_hammond) on Sep 2, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

In an interview with InStyle, Hammond said she loved playing with Barbies as a little girl. She also said she has no problem being open about her procedures.

“I mean, I just don’t care,” she said. “I have nothing to hide and I am who I am.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Nannette Hammond