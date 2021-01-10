Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood Dies by Suicide

✖

On Sunday, U.S. Capitol Police announced that an off-duty officer had died, days after the riot at his place of work. The Senate Division's 51-year-old officer Howard Liebengood reportedly passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9. His cause of death was not immediately revealed by his department, but a subsequent statement from the Capitol Police Union revealed that he had died by suicide.

Liebengood had been with the Capitol Police since April of 2005, according to an announcement from the department. He defended the United States Senate and its members on Wednesday, when President Donald Trump's supporters broke into the building and terrorized the elected officials within. The USCP's only further statement read: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. We ask that his family, and other USCP officers' and their families' privacy be respected during this profoundly difficult time."

It’s been confirmed that Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood died by suicide. He was among those who responded to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol. This statement is from police union. pic.twitter.com/LMf0fVVmIs — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 10, 2021

NEW: Capitol Police union confirms officer Howard Liebengood died by suicide yesterday. In statement they say he responded to riots Wed. — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) January 10, 2021

Shortly after this announcement, the Capitol Police Union offered a longer statement to Washington D.C. reporter Lindsay Watts. She reported that the union "confirmed that Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood died by suicide," and that he was at the Capitol building on Wednesday. Other reporters soon verified the news from Capitol Hill as well.

Another D.C. reporter, John Bresnahan, tweeted: "Huge morale [and] mental-health issue inside ranks of USCP officers since Wednesday's attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. We're hearing lots of concerns from officers and colleagues."

The attack on the Capitol building injured one officer so badly that he passed away the following evening as well. Brian D. Sicknick died on Thursday evening. The USCP also noted that the department lost officer Eric Marshall earlier in the week as well, when he succumbed to a battle with cancer.

These losses come amid heavy scrutiny on the department for its failure to defend the U.S. Capitol building from rioters on Wednesday. Coming straight from Trump's rally nearby, the attackers trampled barricades, shattered windows and rampaged through the Capitol building. They ransacked rooms, some making off with potentially sensitive documents, and few were arrested despite the heavy fortifications on the building.

Security experts are at a loss as to how USCP allowed such a breach to happen, given its enormous budget and its usually strict measures. Inquiries into the preparation for and response to this attack are reportedly underway. Liebengood's passing only amplified those calls.

"The U.S. Capitol Police just announced the tragic death of Officer Howard Liebengood — for whom I mourn," tweeted Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat. "Our officers need more than gratitude. They need authentic, capable leadership and meaningful support, and I call on my colleagues to join me demanding it immediately."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.