Musician Seriously Injured in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed His Fiancée: Benefit Concert Held for Evan Ranallo

A North Texas music community rallied around one of their own on Dec. 14, 2024. The community hosted a benefit concert for musician Evan Ranallo, who remains hospitalized seven weeks after a devastating wrong-way crash that claimed the life of his fiancée, Chelsea Cook, just three weeks after their engagement.

According to Fox 4 News, the concert at O’Shea’s in Hurst brought together members of Ranallo’s five bands to support their injured friend. “He’s that go-to guy. So we had to figure out a way to be that go-to person for him,” bandmate Aaron Allen told the outlet. Even from his hospital bed, Ranallo maintained his helpful nature, calling the bar to assist with technical issues during the concert’s livestream.

Videos by PopCulture.com

WFAA reports the tragic incident occurred on Oct. 27, 2024, near Marine Creek Reservoir in Fort Worth when a vehicle driven by Johanna Newsome entered Northwest Loop 820 in the wrong direction, resulting in a head-on collision with Ranallo’s pickup truck. The crash ignited a fire that killed Newsome, her husband David, their two children, and Cook.

“It’s surreal. It’s not something you would ever anticipate,” Cook’s mother, Laurel Summerfield, told Fox 4. She described her daughter as “the most extroverted, bubbly, artsy person,” who “had a pension for finding people struggling, socially or not confident, and building them up.”

The couple had just celebrated their engagement at Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta three weeks before the crash. “One hundred percent the love of his life,” bandmate Kevin Scott told NBC 5. “She was a beautiful person. She was my wife’s best friend so, yeah, it’s really tough.”

Ranallo’s parents alternated spending nights at the hospital with their son, whose survival they consider miraculous. “The chances of what happened, of him surviving, are so low. And with the injuries that he had. So we are so thankful that he made it,” his father, Chris Ranallo, told Fox 4. The family hoped he might return home before Christmas.

The benefit featured live music, a silent auction, raffles, and T-shirt sales, with all proceeds going toward Ranallo’s recovery. “It’s overwhelming, it’s really overwhelming. All the support is incredible,” said his mother, Kelly Ranallo. “When I see this kind of crew of people surrounding him, you know what, I worry less, because look at these people who got his back,” Chris added.

In response to the tragedy, the Texas Department of Transportation has added new signage to the 820 ramp and plans to invest millions in wrong-way driver detection systems. According to WFAA, TxDOT has already invested $3.2 million in such systems and plans to spend an additional $6 million in the coming years. The department reports that where deployed, over 90% of vehicles have turned around after seeing flashing lights activated by their going the wrong way.

The concert included a special memory table honoring Cook, whose mother attended in support. “I’m sure she’s finding a way to watch it. I’m sure she’s dancing,” Summerfield said. “Chelsea would just be proud of all of this.”