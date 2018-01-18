Watch Suspect of Two California Murders Warn: ‘I Will Kill Again’

At his trial on Tuesday for the murder of two police officers, 37-year-old Luis Bracamontes reportedly laughed and told the courtroom: "I will kill again."

Bracamontes appeared in handcuffs beside his attorney at the Sacramento County Superior Court, with two bailiffs directly behind him. He is on trial for the alleged murders of Sacramento sheriff's deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff's detective Michael Davis Jr. during a 2014 crime spree.

Jeffrey Barbour, Bracamontes' public defender, said nothing to deny his client's guilt in court. "Let me be clear and upfront," he said, according to reporters from The Sacramento Bee, "Mr. Bracamontes is responsible for the death of deputy Danny Oliver and detective Michael Davis. He shot them both."

As the prosecutor, Rod Norgaard, began recounting the crimes for which Bracamontes was arrested, Bracamontes reportedly began his sinister outbursts. Norgaard explained to the jury how, after Oliver was shot, his partner retreated from the heavy gunfire.

"Coward," Bracamontes reportedly blurted from his seat.

The prosecutor tried to continue, but when he described how Bracamontes had allegedly wounded another man on his rampage three years ago, the accused cut in: "cause he's stupid!"

"I don't f—ing regret that s—," Bracamontes went on. "The only thing that I f—ing regret is that I f—ing killed just two." Witnesses say Bracamontes was leering as he spoke. "I wish I f—ing killed more of those motherf—ers."

At that point, the judge ordered jurors removed from the courtroom. Bracamontes took a sip of water, then continued to speak.

"I will break out soon, and I will kill more," he said, "and whoever f—ing gets in front of me, just like that."

The judge threatened to have Bracamontes removed from the courtroom if the outbursts didn't stop. Barbour, his public defender, asked if the judge would reconsider Bracamontes' competency to stand trial, but the judge declined.

In addition the murder of two officers, Bracamontes is charged with wounding another deputy and shooting a civilian in the head in order to steal his car. If convicted, he'll either serve life in prison, or perhaps even get the death penalty.

In a congressional speech last year, President Donald Trump referenced Bracamontes' case. Bracamontes immigrated from Mexico illegally, and Trump pointed to his crimes as a reason for his immigration ban. At the speech, the president even brought out one of the victims of Bracamontes' victims.