Multiple Victims Hospitalized After Shooting at Memphis Nightclub

Several people were injured after a gunman opened fire inside Purple Haze nightclub in Memphis, Tennessee during the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 10 at The Purple Haze, a nightclub located in the city’s downtown area, resulting in several injuries.

3:25 a.m. officers responded to a shooting @ The Purple Haze nightclub @ 140 George W. Lee. 4 victims were shot a xported to the hospital. 1 victim is in critical condition, 3 victims are in non-critical. No arrest has been made @ this point. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 10, 2018

Of the victims, the number of which has since been updated to five, according to Fox 13, four were transported to Regional One Medical Center, with one victim said to be in critical condition and the three others said to be in non-critical condition. The condition of the fifth victim, believed to have been transported to a separate hospital, is not yet known.

Video posted by Brandon Richard, a reporter for WMC Action News 5, showed a heavy police presence outside of the nightclub at 6 a.m.

BREAKING: 5 people hurt after shooting reported at Purple Haze night club in downtown Memphis (Lt. George W. Lee & Second Street). MFD: 4 people were shot. Unclear how the 5th person was injured. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/k97hcq2rDx — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) September 10, 2018

Richard also shared video of the nightclub cordoned off with yellow caution tape as officers made their way inside to continue their investigation. He also stated that of the five victims, four had been shot, while it remains unclear how the fifth victim was injured.

BREAKING: Police are gathered inside Purple Haze nightclub at Lt. George W. Lee/2nd Street in downtown Memphis, where a shooting was reported around 3:30 this morninrg. We’re told 5 people were hurt. 4 of them were shot. Conditions unknown. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/SFFimP9FUs — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) September 10, 2018

There is currently no suspect information available and no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

The Monday morning shooting is not the first time that the downtown venue has been the scene of a shooting. In March of this year, Toshia “Choosey Parker” Addison, 41, and her boyfriend were shot just outside of The Purple Haze, the Commercial Appeal reported. Addison, a peace activist who protested against gun violence, passed away on April 2 at the Regional Medical Center following the March 18 shooting. Alan Neal, 27, and Frank Tuggle, 43, were arrested and charged.

Just months before that, in December of 2017, a man was critically wounded after being shot multiple times during an early Christmas morning shooting at the nightclub.