Multiple Vegetable Recalls Issued

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a cascade of vegetable recalls in the last two weeks, all due to possible listeria contamination. It started on Monday, July 22 with a recall on Wiers Farm, Inc. and Freshire Farms brand cucumbers, green beans and several types of peppers, then continued on Wednesday, July 25 with several veggie products from JFE Franchising, Snowfruit and Supreme Produce. Read on for a list of the recalled products and how shoppers can identify them.

These recalls were all made based on routine testing carried out by state health departments, which found evidence of Listeria monocytogenes contaminating the products, packaging or work spaces. However, so far none of these recalls have led to reported illnesses. Consumers are asked to look at the produce in their refrigerators to see if they match the recalled products. If so, they can either discard the food or return it to the point of purchase, and contact the distributors with any further questions.

The FDA's announcements of each of these recalls has helpful lists and tables laying out the recalls by brand, by geographical location and by the specific retailers who may have sold these products in each state or location. You can consult the information there to help identify any potentially recalled veggies in your refrigerator. Below, products are listed by brand as concisely as possible.