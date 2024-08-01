Multiple Vegetable Recalls Issued
There are widespread recalls throughout the eastern half of the U.S.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a cascade of vegetable recalls in the last two weeks, all due to possible listeria contamination. It started on Monday, July 22 with a recall on Wiers Farm, Inc. and Freshire Farms brand cucumbers, green beans and several types of peppers, then continued on Wednesday, July 25 with several veggie products from JFE Franchising, Snowfruit and Supreme Produce. Read on for a list of the recalled products and how shoppers can identify them.
These recalls were all made based on routine testing carried out by state health departments, which found evidence of Listeria monocytogenes contaminating the products, packaging or work spaces. However, so far none of these recalls have led to reported illnesses. Consumers are asked to look at the produce in their refrigerators to see if they match the recalled products. If so, they can either discard the food or return it to the point of purchase, and contact the distributors with any further questions.
The FDA's announcements of each of these recalls has helpful lists and tables laying out the recalls by brand, by geographical location and by the specific retailers who may have sold these products in each state or location. You can consult the information there to help identify any potentially recalled veggies in your refrigerator. Below, products are listed by brand as concisely as possible.
Freshire Farms
These products were sold at Aldi stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
- Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag
- Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag
- Freshire Farms Green Pepper (3 Pack) 16 oz bag
Weirs Farm
These products were sold at Walmart stores in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virgina and West Virginia.
- Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano – UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle – UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray
Snowfruit
These products were sold at Kroger stores in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia, as well as Jay C Food stores in Indiana. For additional identifiers, their "sell by" dates and lot codes are listed on the FDA's recall announcement.
- SNOWFRUIT Butternut Squash Cubes – UPC 639123880352 – 12oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Chopped Cilantro with White Onion – UPC 639123880062 – 5oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Diced Pepper Tri-Blend – UPC 639123880024 – 8oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Diced Pepper w/ White Onion – UPC 639123880048 – 7oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Fajita Mix, Hot – UPC 639123880406 – 11oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Fajita Mix, Mild – UPC 639123880390 – 11oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Guacamole & Pico de Gallo Combo – UPC 639123880574 – 16oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Guacamole Chunky Medium – UPC 639123880161 – 14oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Guacamole Chunky Mild – UPC 639123880154 – 14oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Hot – UPC 639123880116 – 14oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Medium – UPC 639123880093 – 14oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Mild – UPC 639123880109 – 14oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Salsa Medium – UPC 639123880185 – 16oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Salsa Mild – UPC 639123880178 – 16oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Snacking Peppers – UPC 639123880260 – 12oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Diced Jalapeno – UPC 639123880031 – 7oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Guacamole Blender Mild – UPC 639123880789 – 12oz Container
Supreme Produce
These products were sold at Kroger stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. Note that they were sold in clear plastic "grab-n-go" containers of various sizes, and may not have a uniform appearance. However, the UPC codes should allow you to identify them precisely.
- Pico/Guac Combo 850054894434 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
- Butternut Squash Cubes 12 oz 850053685552 7/10/2024 to 7/25/2024
- Chopped Cilantro 2 oz 850053685446 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
- Chopped Cilantro W/ White Onions 5 oz 850053685422 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
- Diced Jalapeno 7 oz 850053685361 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
- Diced Pepper Tri-Blend 7 oz 850053685347 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
- Diced Pepper W/ White Onions 7 oz 850053685385 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
- Fajita Mix Hot 11 oz 850053685781 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
- Grilling Vegetables 19 oz 850053685842 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
- Guacamole Chunky Medium 17 oz 850053685897 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
- Guacamole Chunky Mild 17 oz 850053685880 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
- Pico De Gallo Classic Hot 14 oz 850053685965 7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024
- Pico De Gallo Classic Medium 14 oz 850053685958 7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024
- Pico De Gallo Classic Mild 14 oz 850053685941 7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024
- Salsa Medium 16 oz 850053685989 7/13/2024 to 7/28/2024
- Salsa Mild 16 oz 850053685972 7/13/2024 to 7/28/2024
- Snacking Peppers 12 oz 850053685538 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
- Vegetable Bowl $10 26 oz 860010507131 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
- Vegetable Kabob 27 oz 850053685859 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Bulk Items
Finally, this recall applies to 15 items sold by the pound, with no UPC codes attached. They were sold in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virgina and West Virginia. In each state, they were sold by different retailers, so consumers are encouraged to consult the FDA's announcement to see if they shopped at the particular retailer in their state. The products themselves are listed below.
- Anaheim peppers
- Cilantro – sold in bunches
- Cubanelle peppers
- Cucumber – whole
- Green beans
- Green Bell Pepper
- Habanero peppers
- Hungarian Wax peppers
- Jalapeno peppers
- Mustard Greens – sold in bunches
- Pickling Cucumber
- Plain Parsley – sold in bunches
- Poblano peppers
- Serrano peppers
- Tomatillos
Listeria
Again, these recalls were made due to two tests by state agencies which detected Listeria monocytogenes contamination – one by the Ohio Department of Agriculture and one by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. However, none of these products have resulted in any reported illnesses so far. Listeria infection can be extremely dangerous for children, the elderly and the immunocompromised, while it can be very uncomfortable for others.
Customers experiencing symptoms associated with listeria should contact their doctor immediately. Those with further questions can find the contact information for grocers and distributors on each of the FDA's recall announcements. You can sign up for recall alerts on the FDA's website.
