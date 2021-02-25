Mr. Potato Head Going Gender Neutral as Hasbro Rebrands Iconic Toy

✖

Hasbro is rebranding the iconic Mr. Potato Head as just "Potato Head" in an effort to make sure "all feel welcome" when playing with the beloved toy. The rebranding will start with the "Create Your Potato Head Family" pack, which hits stores in the fall. The set comes with two large potato bodies, one small potato body, and over 40 accessories to customize the toys. Hasbro later clarified that it will continue to sell individual Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys, just without the "Mr." and "Mrs." in the logo.

The family pack will give children the opportunity to create potato families that reflect their own. "Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr. from the Mr. Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion," Hasbro said in a statement on Thursday. "In the fall, the new Potato Family Pack 'Create Your Potato Head Family' will celebrate the many faces of families allowing kids to imagine and create their own Potato Head family."

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

In addition to the name change, the packaging is getting a complete overhaul for 2021 as well. The family set will be packaged in a box with a completely redesigned Potato Head logo, as well as images of suggestions for potato babies and parents. "The possibilities to create your own families are endless with mixing and mashing all the parts and pieces," the company's statement said.

The announcement caused an instant stir on social media. This prompted Hasbro to later clarify exactly what Thursday's announcement was. They are only changing the Potato Head brand logo to not include "Mr." or "Mrs." The company still plans on selling individual plastic versions of the vegetable with male and female parts. These toys will even have "Mr. Potato Head" and "Mrs. Potato Head" printed on the front of the box.

This is the latest effort from toy companies to create more toys for everyone. Over the past few years, Mattel has taken steps to include more skin colors and body types for Barbie dolls. Thomas the Tank Engine added more female trains. In 2017, American Girl announced its first boy doll. In late December, American Girl introduced Kira Bailey. In the character's book, Kira Down Under, she meets her great-aunts, who are in a same-sex relationship.