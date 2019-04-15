Mother Says She Wants to Punch Breastfeeding Women and Their Babies, Loses Job and Gets Wrecked Online

A mother has lost her job and is facing backlash after she claimed that she wanted to punch breastfeeding women and their children.

According to Bored Panda, Carly Clark, a mother from Spartanburg, South Carolina, is facing fierce repercussions after she took to Facebook in July of 2018 and threatened physical violence against breastfeeding mothers and their babies.

“I’m not sorry – The next female that tries to whip her boob out to breastfeed in front of my kids will get a black eye, move that baby because I’ll punch it too,” the woman wrote in the since-deleted post, adding the hashtags “#zero care #why #inpublicletsjustshowkidsbobs #notmine.”

In a private message to one woman who had criticized her post, Clark stated that her comments were “about one person in general” and that the backlash was “very immature.” She added that she didn’t care if women breastfeed when her children aren’t around, but “pulling your boob out in front of my kids on purpose just to prove a point is simply represented by who you are as a person.”

Her threat of violence immediately prompted not only criticism, but calls for her employer, Petsense, a chain retail outlet store, to let her go, with several mothers taking to the company’s official Facebook Page.

“PLEASE READ,” one person put out a plea to make the story go viral. “This woman Carly Clark from south Carolina made a post directed at breastfeeding mothers and their babied saying that next time they breastfeed their baby in front of her 3 kids she would give the breastfeeding mother a black eye and hit the baby if it were in the way. MAKE THIS GO VIRAL!!!!!”

“This post is from a manager in Gaffeny, SC. Absolutely unacceptable!” another person wrote, tagging Pretense in the tweet. “Threatening to punch breastfeeding mothers and infants? Repercussions need to be made!”

In response, Pretense issued a statement stating that they did not “condone violence” and confirming that the individual is “no longer an employed” by the company.

“Pretense demands the highest standards in ethical and personal behavior from our employees,” the company’s statement read. “We absolutely would never condone violence such as was recently posted by a former Pretense employee. These are her individual views and do not reflect the views of Pretense or its employees. This individual is no longer employed by Pretense. We sincerely apologize to all of those who have been affected by this situation.”