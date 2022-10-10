Morning Show Host Mel Marshall Dies in Car Crash

Melvin "Mel" Marshall, a longtime radio personality in Montgomery, Alabama, died in a car crash on Oct. 6. Alabama News reports that Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said the WVAS morning radio personality was killed in a single-car accident on County Road 13. Alabama State University also confirmed that Marshall died. Per the university's note, "The Mel Marshall Morning Show" was a popular program on WVAS for more than 30 years. Marshall was a graduate of the famed Tuskegee University, a historically Black university, and an Army veteran. He began his radio career in 1974.

In 1983, he launched WVAS-FM. The station was a public radio station dedicated to jazz music located on the campus of Alabama State University. He held a number of positions at the station in his decades-long career, including a long stint as program director. Fans of his say he will be best remembered for his raspy voice, humor, and song selections. Marshall played everything from blues to R&B while he served as the "wake up call" for his daily listeners.

"This is an immeasurable loss to WVAS, to our community, and to his listeners around the globe," Station Manager Candy Capel said in a statement. "Our WVAS family will cherish every moment of music and laughter that we shared with our beloved Mel Marshall."

Marshall's work on air extended beyond music. He was known for being the halftime show announcer for ASU's Mighty Marching Hornets. He held the spot for 28 years.

Marshall was inducted into the Alabama Broadcaster's Association Hall of Fame in 2013. He made history as only the third African-American to be so honored in Alabama.

"Mel Marshall was a broadcasting legend in this area," ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. said in a statement. "I recall listening to Mel during my college years at ASU, and there really was no other voice like his. We are grateful for his contributions to the industry and for his work with ASU's student interns over the years. His voice and his radio presence will be greatly missed."

Details regarding the incident are scarce. An investigation is ongoing.