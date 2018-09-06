Monica Lewinsky Walks off Stage After Bill Clinton Question

Monica Lewinsky walked off stage during an interview in Jerusalem after being asked an “off limits” question about her affair with former President Bill Clinton.

At a conference moderated by Hadashot News anchor Yonit Levi on Monday, former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, who has spoken of the humiliation she endured after her 1998 affair with the former president was made public, walked off stage after she was asked whether she still expected a personal from Clinton.

.@MonicaLewinsky walking out abruptly on @LeviYonit (chief anchor at @NewsChannelIL ) few seconds into her on stage live Interview after being asked: do you still expect a personal apology from Pres. Clinton. “Sorry, i cant do this”. pic.twitter.com/ZN3BiGViwF — ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) September 3, 2018

“Now recently in an interview with ABC News, former president Clinton was rather irate when he was asked if he ever apologized to you personally, and he said ‘I apologized publicly.’ Do you still expect that apology? That personal apology?” Levi is heard asking.

“I’m so sorry I’m not going to be able to do this,” Lewinsky said before she laid her microphone down and walked off the stage.

Later, Lewinsky, who has since dubbed the affair as “problematic” and a “gross abuse of power,” took to Twitter to address the incident, claiming that she and Levi had agreed prior to the interview that the question was “off limits.”

“After a talk today on the perils and positives of the Internet, there was to be a 15-minute conversation to follow up on the subject of my speech (not a news interview). There were clear parameters about what we would be discussing and what we would not. In fact, the exact question the interviewer asked first, she had put to me when we met the day prior. I said that it was off limits,” she wrote.

“When she asked me it on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled. I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative,” she continued. “To the audience: I’m very sorry that this talk had to end this way.”

According to CNN, Hadashot News said in a statement that it had “stood up to all of its agreements with Ms. Lewinsky and honored her requests.”

“We believe the question asked on stage was legitimate and respectful, and one that certainly does not go beyond Ms. Lewinsky’s requests and does not cross the line,” the statement went on.