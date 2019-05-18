Mom-of-Three Tells Husband She’s Dying of Cancer, Ends up Being a Lie to ‘Save Her Marriage’

A North Carolina woman has been forced to come clean about faking cancer in a last ditch effort to save her failing marriage, according to WGHP. Amy Elissa Hammer was arrested by police in Randolph County after going to great lengths to keep her scheme going.

WGHP reported that the 30-year-old mother-of-three even sold T-shirts to raise money for treatment she wasn’t receiving and set up a Facebook page called “Amy’s Promise.” Hammer documented her imagined journey with the often-deadly disease on the page, drawing sympathy from followers. She also used it to fraudulently raise funds, fooling friends, family and strangers into giving generously to help her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She has since admitted to falsely telling her family, namely her husband and children, that she’d been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a form of blood cancer. Hammer reportedly told the lie to keep her husband from walking away from the relationship.

“When he said he was going to leave me, it was an impulsive thing,” she said. “We’ve been together so long, I was scared, terrified. That’s my three kids, my husband that I’ve known for so long. So it was an impulsive thing and it snowballed.”

Hammer admitted that what she did was wrong, telling WGHP she’s been left to deal with the consequences of her actions. She was adamant that she was “sorry.”

“I have to deal with what I’ve done and that I hate myself,” she said. “But I am sorry, I have to live with this. What I have done has hurt a lot of people, a lot.”

Police in Randolph County were alerted to the scheme in April, WGHP said. A tip was anonymously sent to the sheriff’s office, accusing Hammer of “fraudulently” claiming she had cancer. Authorities later learned that she’d been collecting money, which she claimed was going toward medical bills.

The same month, Trinity Wesleyan Church in Seagrove, North Carolina announced plans to cancel a fundraiser it set up to help Hammer. The news came shortly after police launched their investigation. Organizers at the church had been raising money with the help of local businesses, setting up a raffle in Hammer’s honor.

“Amy was not honest about having cancer and has been under investigation from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office,” the church posted on Facebook in March. “We have met with detectives about the situation and we are assisting in any way needed.”

Caroline Staley, who works at Transitions Salon and Spa, told WHGP employees were shocked to learn about Hammer’s fake diagnosis. She said it was “bad for this community,” adding that “You can’t trust people.”

“We’re just surprised by it, shocked by it. It’s bad for this community that someone would do that. you can’t trust people, and it makes us not want to donate because of people like that,” Staley said.

Hammer has vowed to return all the money she received under the guise of being sick. The specific amount she raised through the rouse wasn’t revealed, however. She said she decided to address the investigation to clear up any misinformation that may be circulating, and address the questions being directed at members of her family.

“Assumptions are like rumors. They just keep spreading and spreading, and I have three kids. What I’ve done to my children is awful, and I have to live with that. I am trying to shelter my kids right now,” she said.

Hammer is currently facing several charges, including obtaining property under false pretense. Her bond is currently set at $2,000. Police are working to recover all unaccounted for donations from alleged victims, and figure out who all donated to the scheme. Her first court appearance was set for April 22, according to a Facebook post from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.