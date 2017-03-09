Mom Gets Real In Her Hilarious Facebook Post About Modern Parenting

“Being a modern parent is terrible,” author and blogger Bunmi Laditan began her Facebook post. “I’d give my left kneecap to have parented in the 70s or 80s when all you had to do to be considered a good mom is to remember to wind down the windows when you smoke in the car.”

The author of “Toddlers Are A**holes (It’s Not Your Fault)” is known for her humorous take on the world of parenting, but parents everywhere latched onto this post in particular. It has over 117,000 reactions, over 70,000 shares and 13,000 comments — mostly from parents agreeing and sharing their own two cents.

Explaining that she had been shopping for vitamins for her children for 45 minutes, Laditan said, “Do you know what vitamins I had growing up? NONE. DAYLIGHT WAS MY VITAMIN. Occasionally, once a year tops, my mom would get us those chalky Flinstones vitamins that looked liked kidney stones but we’d only have to eat them for a few days before she lost interest in our health.”

