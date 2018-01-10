Mom Accused of Abuse for Wanting to Pierce Baby’s Ears

One mom looking for advice about getting her infant daughter’s ears pierced found herself being accused of abuse.

“I understand some parents may have mixed views on this subject..I’m planning to get my daughter’s ear pierced tomorrow,” the unnamed mother posted to popular parenting forum Netmums. “Shes fully breastfed..I just want to know if any mum’s have got their daughters ear pierced whilst breastfeeding..how did you manage to breastfeed/ the after care? Did it take long to heal?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her request for advice was immediately met with backlash from angry and appalled parents accusing her of abuse for considering having her baby’s ears pierced.

“And your planning inflicting pain on your child why? Leave her alone until she is old enough to choose for herself whether she wishes to have her own ears pierced. It’s her body not yours,” one person commented.

Another person was much more blatant with their accusations, writing “child abuse and should be made illegal.”

“Totally disgusts me that you would even consider doing this to a child,” wrote another.

Following the wave of negativity, some jumped in to defend the mother.

“I totally disagree with all the mums judging you about this. If you want to get her ears pierced please go for it,” one mother wrote.

“Definitely not child abuse or dressing your child up like a doll for your own satisfaction – some people are so dramatic,” someone else commented.

The unnamed mother ultimately decided against getting her baby’s ears pierced, writing in a follow up message that “my daughter is the most amazing and beautiful baby ever to me…and its true it really is unnecessary.” She went on to claim that she will wait until her daughter is old enough to decide for herself if she wants her ears pierced.