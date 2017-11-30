Missing Teacher’s Body Found After Husband Reveals Clues in His Suicide Note

A missing Michigan teacher’s body was recovered Tuesday, just hours after her husband was found dead in their home next to a note full of clues.

Police had been searching for Theresa Lockhart, a 44-year-old high school teacher from Portage, Michigan, since she was reported missing in May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her body was found and the mystery surrounding her death was solved after her husband, 47-year-old Christopher Lockhart, took his own life in their home and left a note behind to reveal details about her whereabouts.

Up Next: Newly Released 911 Call Reveals Sherri Papini’s Huaband’s Reaction

Police found Christopher dead of strangulation in his basement shortly before 11 a.m. after he was scheduled to report to the Corrections Division of the Portage County Sheriff’s office at 10 a.m. to resolve his DUI arrest from July, NBC News reports.

Christopher left a note with a hand-drawn map showing police where they could find his wife’s body, Portage Police Chief Nicholas Armold revealed during a press conference Wednesday, WWMT reports.

He shared other details of the crime, confessing that he killed her on May 18 and disposed of her body in the Allegan Game Area about 50 miles from their home on the following day.

“In the note he indicated that he just ‘snapped,’ ” Armold said. Lockhart’s note revealed that the couple had gotten into an argument that led him to kill his wife, but Armold said he “expressed remorse and asked for forgiveness.”

Theresa was reported missing by the Schoolcraft Community School’s superintendent after she didn’t show up to work for two consecutive days.

When Christopher was dubbed a person of interest in the case he did offer up much help to police and reportedly refused to allow them to search the home he shared with Theresa.

More: Teenagers Charged in Death of Man Killed by Rocks Thrown From Overpass

When Theresa’s sister Joan Mullowney heard of her disappearance, she told The Huffington Post she reached out to Christopher.

“He wasn’t very forthcoming with information,” she recalled of her brother-in-law. “To be truthful, he seemed rather lackadaisical in his attitude… definitely not the attitude of a loving husband whose wife is missing.”

Christopher’s criminal record revealed that he was arrested last November in a domestic violence case involving his wife, and pleaded guilty to simple assault.

“That was definitely a shocker for me,” Mullowney said of Christopher’s criminal record. “But then, a lot of what I’ve been learning about him has shocked me.”

Christopher and Theresa met in 2006 on an online dating site and were married in 2007, but those close to the couple described their relationship as volatile.

Photo credit: Facebook / Theresa Huyge Lockhart