Missing Colorado Mom Last Seen at St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

A Colorado mother who went missing recently, was reportedly last seen at a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

According to a report from PEOPLE Crime, 34-year-old Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was hanging out with some friends on Saturday, March 17, when after midnight she went missing. Her friends say they last saw her around 2:30 a.m. in the alley behind a bar.

Gutierrez-Garcia’s family says they have not heard from her since and that it is very unusual for her to just drop contact considering she has three children.

“It’s unlike her for her not to be [home] at all,” Michelle Young, one of Gutierrez-Garcia’s neighbors tolf reporters. “It’s really weird.”

“As you can imagine, everybody is concerned. This is unusual behavior,” Dep. Chief Jeff Satur of the Longmont Police Department added.

Police have said that Gutierrez-Garcia was out with her friends at both a restaurant called Breaker’s Grill and a bar called the Speakeasy.

She was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with a pair of black leggings when she went missing. They also added a description of her that reveals she has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as that she is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Police investigators have also said that they believe as many as eight people might have been in the same area where Gutierrez-Garcia was when she vanished.

The Longmont Police Department has asked anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact them at (303) 651-8501.

Gutierrez-Garcia’s ex husband Roice Gutierrez-Garcia began posting on Facebook about her missing on March 20.

“My ex wife has been missing since 03/17/2018 if anyone has seen her or talked to her pls contact me or the longmont Police,” Roice wrote in a post that included her photo.

In a separate post, Roice said, “I pray to God she is safe and home soon pls help everone and thank you,” and in yet another post said, “Pls help us find Rita she is very loving mother and sister. I pray to God someone comes forward and helps find her safe and sound.”

He also shared a missing persons post form someone else which includes a photo that describes Gutierrez-Garcia.

Finally, Roice also shared a post from someone who close to the family, which reads in part, “Okay family and friends this is a serious matter this morning so I just talked to Diana Romero she is the mother of Rita gutierez Garcia she has still not been found and no answers or clues of where she’s at or what happened to her yet so I am going to offer a $5,000 reward and if anybody wants to pitch in for the whereabouts or any help of where we can find her.”