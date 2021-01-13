Mike Pence Won’t Invoke 25th Amendment, Say It’s Not in Country’s ‘Best Interest’

Vice President Mike Pence has informed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he will not invoke the 25th Amendment to impeach President Donald Trump following the Capitol riots. NBC News was the first to obtain the letter that Pence sent Pelosi in which he informed that he does not believe in taking this step with just eight days remaining in the president’s term before president-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day.

In his letter, Pence said invoking the 25th Amendment is not in the “best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution.” He then cites how Democrats, who have led the movement to remove Trump from office before his term ends, said the 25th Amendment, which can remove a president who is deemed incapable or disabled, is based on science. “Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent,” he wrote.

BREAKING: In a letter to Speaker Pelosi, VP Pence says he will not invoke the 25th Amendment. “I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” he says. pic.twitter.com/pLRuKlLEHc — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 13, 2021

Part of Pence’s message was that the House and all of its members need to shift their focus off removing Trump and instead “lower the temperature and unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden.” The tragedy that saw thousands storm the Capitol last week has jumpstarted the second impeachment of Trump conversation. Along with that, Trump quickly found himself removed from social media platforms, namely his Twitter account, as a means to avoid him from inciting any more conflict. The House has been making a strong push to end Trump’s term just before he is set to leave the office, fearing that any longer could lead to another dangerous situation.

Pence spoke to this in the final part of his letter to Pelosi, mentioning that every member of Congress needs to avoid doing anything that could “further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.” Ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration, the FBI has already begun to issue warnings to all 50 state capitols that armed far-right extremist groups may be planning to march that day. On Tuesday while visiting Texas, his first appearance since the riots, Trump refused any responsibility in the Capitol attack. He even addressed the rumors of the 25th Amendment being invoked, seemingly shooting it down and not having any worry of that coming about. He said it was “zero risk” to him but that it will eventually come back to “haunt” Biden and his administration, even adding, “be careful of what you wish for.”